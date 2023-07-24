JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Binigyang diin ni Secretary for Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo sa week-long 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings ang stategic priorities ng Pilipinas para sa ASEAN tulad ng maritime security and cooperation, ang kandidatura ng Pilipinas sa UN Security Council, pagsugpo sa trafficking in persons, at ASEAN centrality.

Sina PH Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Gina A. Jamoralin at PH Permanent Representative to ASEAN H.E. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana kasama si Secretary of Foreign Affairs H.E. Enrique A. Manalo (upper left), SOM Leader and Undersecretary for Bilateral Relations and ASEAN Affairs Hon. Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro (lower left), DFA Assistant Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Mr. Daniel R. Espiritu at mga myembro ng Philippine delegation sa 56th ASEAN Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings na idinaos sa Jakarta

“The (ASEAN) Chair’s priorities and deliverables under the theme ‘ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth’ resonates with the Philippines, from maritime cooperation and combating trafficking in persons, to the welfare of migrants and fostering the creative and digital economy,” pahayag ni Sec. Manalo.

Ayon pa sa DFA, ipinahayag din ni Sec. Manalo sa Foreign Ministers-level meetings sa ASEAN kasama ang external partners noong July 11-14, kabilang na ang 30th ASEAN Regional Forum o ARF, 13th East Asia Summit o EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, at mga pagpupulong kasama ang Dialogue Partners na ang 1982 UNCLOS at 2016 Arbitral Award ay nananatili bilang mga pangunahing polisiya ng Pilipinas sa South China Sea.

Nagbahagi rin ng pananaw ang mga ASEAN Foreign Minister sa sitwasyon sa Myanmar. Ayon pa kay Sec. Manalo, anumang inisyatibo para sa maresolba ang krisis ay dapat alinsunod sa Five-Point Consensus at supportive efforts ng ASEAN Chair, kabilang na ang pagkilos ng Special Envoy na inayunan ng ASEAN Member States at nakatala sa Joint Communiqué.

Nagdaos din ang ASEAN ng Post Ministerial Conferences o PMCs kung saan nakipagpulong ang mga ASEAN Foreign Minister sa ASEAN’s 11 Dialogue Partners: Australia, Canada, China, European Union (EU), India, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia, United States, at United Kingdom.

“As we reassert and reaffirm our Centrality to collectively manage the increased attention to and engagement with ASEAN, we should have candid conversations with one another, with our partners, and with greater political will,” sabi pa ni Sec. Manalo.