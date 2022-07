A surveillance camera image from the Osumi National Highway Office, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport shows the eruption of the Sakurajima volcano in Kagosima, southwestern Japan, 24 July 2022 (issued 25 July 2022). The Japan Meteorological Agency said on 24 July it raised the alert to highest level of the five from the three on the five level scale after the eruption. EPA-EFE/Osumi National Highway Office, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure

TOKYO - Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, erupted early Monday for the second day in a row, the country's weather agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency on Sunday raised the eruption alert for the volcano to its highest level.

==Kyodo