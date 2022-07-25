Japan confirms 1st monkeypox case: gov't source

Japan confirmed its first case of monkeypox on Monday with a man in his 30s in Tokyo testing positive, a government source said.

Earlier in the day, government officials held a meeting to discuss measures needed to respond to a possible outbreak of monkeypox in the country after the World Health Organization on Saturday declared the outbreak of the infectious disease a global health emergency.

Infections have been reported since May outside Central and West Africa, where the disease is endemic.

Symptoms of the disease, spread through close physical contact, include fever, extensive rashes, skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes following an incubation period of five to 21 days.