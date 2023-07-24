Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Canadian community leaders are worried that the long-dreamed-of Filipino cultural centre in Vancouver may get derailed once more.

That's with the work of two organizations both championing the project is starting to cause confusion within the community.

On one side is the Mabuhay House Society, the group recognized by the British Columbia government on the cultural centre project.

The other is Filipino BC, a newly created coalition supported by lawmaker Mable Elmore. The group is now conducting its own survey on the project.

"There's a big time confusion within the Filipino community on what is going on right now," said Joel Castillo, president of United Filipino Canadian Associations in British Columbia (UFCABC).

Castillo said it is unclear to many Filipinos as to which group they should follow. He also warned that it could be another blow to the community if the provincial government scraps the plan and the funding support from the mixed signals of the two groups.

"As long as there are two groups doing it for the same purpose, the bigger community will suffer," Castillo added. "There will be a big refusal of the granting of the funds."

Both Mabuhay House and Filipino BC denied that there is a duplication of work between them, even as both groups conducted their own surveys.

Filipino BC said it will submit its results to the government by November.

As for Mabuhay House, it said it will also turn in its survey results to the government along with its proposed capacity-building measures.

The group's co-chair Sammie Jo Rumbaua explained that they don't want to rush the process because they are mapping a long-term partnership with the government.

Fil-Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore has also avoided directly answering the question of duplication of work by the two groups.

"I've said that I'm here to support it and [the] initiatives and activities in the community," she said.

The UFCABC is trying to arrange a meeting between Elmore and the board members of Mabuhay House Society.