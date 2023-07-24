Watch more News on iWantTFC

The award-winning Filipino-Canadian ensemble "Tita Collective" premiered its latest musical comedy "Ms. Titaverse" at the 35th Toronto Fringe Festival.

The sketch made light of beauty pageants while depicting the individual experiences of the "titas" growing up in Canada.

"This show was two years in the making," said Ann Paula Bautista, an ensemble member. "We started planning it pre-pandemic. We were online, concocting different ideas and now we finally got the chance to get this on stage."

Ellie Posadas, another member of "Tita Collective," said they wanted to create a show that encapsulates a pageant in an interesting and thought-provoking way.

"Standards of beauty, even queerness and religion, there's a lot of music and dancing and all those elements as well," she said. "So we kind of touched on all those things."

As returning performers at the Fringe Festival, they shared how "Ms. Titaverse" is different from their previous shows and how anyone can connect with their jokes and stories.

"This show is far more personal," said Belinda Corpuz. "It's from our point of view as young Filipina-Canadians, who either immigrated here or were born here, and our different points of view and experiences in the diaspora."

From parodies to live journals, the group entertained the audience with their musical performance, candid acting, and clever storyline.

Said Antoinette Fracassi, who was among the audience: "I'm a bit of a feminist so I quite go along with a lot of them. The feelings and the thoughts are there."