'Extreme' Indonesian market to stop sale of dog, cat meat

A woman buys meat at a temporary market during the 'Meugang' meat festival, ahead of the Eid al-Adha in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on June 27, 2023. Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE

The Tomohon Extreme Market has become the first such market in Indonesia to go dog and cat meat-free.

The market's six remaining dog and cat meat traders signed an agreement to stop their sales on Friday, and the mayor of Tomohon issued a statute to ban the trade.

"We believe the way to reduce people's interest in consuming dog and cat meat in Tomohon is to stop selling it in markets." the regional secretary of the city of Tomohon, Edwin Roring, said.

He urged people to opt for clean, rabies-free animal-based foods such as pork, beef, and chicken.

'Brutally cruel' animal trade

The move followed months of campaigning and lobbying by Humane Society International (HSI) and the local Animal Friends Manado Indonesia (AFMI) groups.

The animal welfare groups called the treatment of the animals at the markets "brutally cruel" and like "walking through hell."

They hope to see the ban extended to the rest of Indonesia where an estimated one million dogs and cats are killed for human consumption every year.

Campaigners said the trade causes immense animal suffering and poses serious threats to human health by spreading diseases such as rabies, anthrax, and leptospirosis.

The footage captured by the activists at two markets in North Sulawesi province shows workers pulling howling animals out and bludgeoning their heads with wooden batons.

FROM THE ARCHIVE