Cambodians vote in general election with main opposition barred

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen kisses his ballot at a polling station in Kandal province, Cambodia on July 23, 2023. Cambodia's seventh national assembly elections are being held on July 23. Kith Serey, EPA-EFE

PHNOM PENH — Cambodians began casting their ballots Sunday in a general election in which the ruling Cambodian People's Party of Prime Minister Hun Sen is seen as certain to win a landslide victory in the absence of viable opposition.

The government of Hun Sen, who has ruled the country since 1985, has urged people to go to the polls amid the opposition's campaigns to boycott the election, a second consecutive National Assembly election with no real opposition following the 2018 one.

Among the CPP candidates is Hun Sen's eldest son Hun Manet, 45, who is contesting a parliamentary seat for the first time. Hun Sen, 70, has repeatedly hinted at stepping down, and the CPP in 2021 endorsed Hun Manet as a future prime minister.

Hun Manet told some 60,000 supporters of the CPP who gathered in a rally in Phnom Penh on Friday, the final day of the general election campaign, that the party has rebuilt the country after its liberation from the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime in 1979.

"The reality of Cambodian history confirms that only the Cambodian People's Party has the ability to lead Cambodia to the happiness of the people throughout the country," he said.

In May, the election committee disqualified the opposition Candlelight Party, saying it failed to submit proper registration documents. The party won nearly 20 percent of the commune council seats contested in local elections last year.

The disqualification, a move seen by many as aimed at eliminating any real opposition, came as the previous major opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party was dissolved ahead of the 2018 polls in which the CPP took all 125 seats of the assembly.

The government last month amended an election law to impose fines on those who incite voters to boycott an election.

Among 18 parties competing in the Sunday election, the royalist FUNCINPEC party, which was founded by the late Prince Norodom Ranariddh and won a U.N.-organized general election in 1993, is considered the second largest. But it is seen as too weak to gain seats given the number of supporters.

According to the election committee, 9.7 million people are eligible to vote.

The unofficial preliminary results are expected to be learned later Sunday.

==Kyodo