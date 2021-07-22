Fil-Am Democratic leaders oppose recall efforts vs Newsom
TFC News California, USA
Posted at Jul 22 2021 09:21 PM
Filipino American Democratic leaders join a coalition that opposes recall efforts against California Governor Gavin Newsom. They say Newsom has been an ally of the Fil-Am community. More from Rommel Conclara.
Filipino Americans, Democrats, California, recall efforts, Gavin Newsom, U.S. politics, TFC News
- /sports/07/22/21/olympics-marcial-heads-straight-to-last-16-needs-to-win-twice-for-a-medal
- /news/07/22/21/mga-ospital-nangangamba-sa-delta-variant-sinisingil-na-ang-philhealth-sa-utang
- /news/07/22/21/2-mangangalakal-pinagbabaril-sa-sultan-kudarat
- /sports/07/22/21/vismin-cup-basilan-peace-riders-overwhelm-pagadian-for-4th-straight-win
- /sports/07/22/21/pvl-balipure-stuns-chery-tiggo-in-5-set-thriller