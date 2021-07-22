Home  >  Overseas

Fil-Am Democratic leaders oppose recall efforts vs Newsom

TFC News California, USA

Posted at Jul 22 2021 09:21 PM

Filipino American Democratic leaders join a coalition that opposes recall efforts against California Governor Gavin Newsom. They say Newsom has been an ally of the Fil-Am community. More from Rommel Conclara.

