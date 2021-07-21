More than 4.1 million dead from COVID-19, 191 million infected worldwide

Members of the Department of High Risk Units push a stretcher with a body of a person who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cordoba, Argentina, on July 11, 2021. Agustin Marcarian, Reuters/File Photo

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,119,920 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT (6 p.m. Philippine time) on Wednesday.

At least 191,365,730 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organizations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 17,230 new deaths and 565,708 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Ecuador with 8,786 new deaths, followed by India with 3,998 and Brazil with 1,424.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 609,529 deaths from 34,174,774 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 544,180 deaths from 19,419,437 cases, India with 418,480 deaths from 31,216,337 cases, Mexico with 236,810 deaths from 2,678,297 cases, and Peru with 195,332 deaths from 2,096,013 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 592 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,344,677 deaths from 39,666,383 cases, Europe 1,189,969 deaths from 56,825,174 infections, and the United States and Canada 636,037 deaths from 35,598,994 cases.

Asia has reported 632,424 deaths from 42,911,720 cases, Africa 159,668 deaths from 6,299,406 cases, Middle East 155,888 deaths from 9,992,563 cases, and Oceania 1,257 deaths from 71,495 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

FROM THE ARCHIVES