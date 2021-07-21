Home  >  Overseas

Clark County officials to discuss mask recommendation amid rise in COVID cases

TFC News Nevada, USA

Posted at Jul 21 2021 11:49 AM

Clark County officials will discuss whether to require the wearing of masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, amid growing concerns over the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant. Bev Llorente reports.

