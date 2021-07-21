Home  >  Overseas

Canada to allow entry of fully-vaccinated U.S. travelers by August 9

Jul 21 2021

Canada will soon ease restrictions for fully-vaccinated tourists, starting with those from the U.S. But as Rowena Papasin tells us, some Filipino-Canadians are concerned about the move.

