Canada to allow entry of fully-vaccinated U.S. travelers by August 9
TFC News Canada
Posted at Jul 21 2021 11:28 AM | Updated as of Jul 21 2021 11:34 AM
Canada will soon ease restrictions for fully-vaccinated tourists, starting with those from the U.S. But as Rowena Papasin tells us, some Filipino-Canadians are concerned about the move.
