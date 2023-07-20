Watch more News on iWantTFC

In a bid to promote a healthier lifestyle among Asian-Americans, various health and wellness organizations held the Asian Wellness Matters Community Health fair in Norfolk, Virginia.

The event was led by the Asian Advisory Board and the Philippine Nurses Association of Virginia.

It sought to bring Asian Americans together and to raise awareness on health issues that are common to them, such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

"There are a lot of language barriers when it comes to health," said Salina Lor, VAAB secretary. "We want to make sure that this is an inclusive environment for everybody to learn more about health issues."

In a report last year, the VAAB found that the AAPI is the fastest growing racial and ethnic population in the U.S.

Virginia's AAPI population similarly reflects this growth. Between 2010 and 2020, the AAPI population in the said area is estimated to have grown by 40%.

The largest Asian-American ethnic groups in Virginia include Indian, Filipino, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and Pakistani.

The health fair included information and assessment, not only in terms of physical health, but also mental wellness.

There were cultural demonstrations and discussions by different speakers, as well as yoga sessions and cooking demonstrations.

Among the fair's participants was Janet Wilson, a business owner who has lupus. She said her business' mission is to raise awareness about lupus, pancreatic cancer, and other diseases.

Wilson said her products can be used as instruments in reaching out to people with various health conditions by letting them know that there is hope.

"[The products] are affirmations to inspire love, strength, awareness, and togetherness," she said. "To let everyone know that you are not alone, that someone out there is going through the same thing as you."

Some health information available during the vent was also written in Filipino.

PNAV President Catherine Paler said it was important to provide the information the community needs in the language they understand.

She added that even if Asians enjoy their culture, they still need to watch out for their diet and live healthier lives.

"If we love to eat lechon, we have to learn to cook it in a different way," Paler said. "If we enjoy eating rice, we have to learn to eat things in moderation."