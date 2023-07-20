Watch more News on iWantTFC

Close to 1.4 million people attended the annual "Calgary Stampede" festival dubbed as the greatest outdoor show on Earth.

This year is the second-largest in history, which kicked off with the traditional float parade along Downtown Calgary.

The 10-day festival also featured international cuisine, including Filipino food.

"I think what's so wonderful about [this] is everybody is joining in," said Calgary-Klein member of parliament, Lizette Tejada, "having their own contribution to what the celebration is."

The first-ever Filipino "Calgary Stampede" breakfast began in 2016. This year, three breakfast events were held, which included performances from Filipino talents.

Attendees were served with traditional Filipino dishes like the lechon (roasted suckling pig) and desserts.

"It's amazing that the Filipino community is growing in the Calgary Stampede and in Calgary in general," said Luanne Metz, member of parliament for Calgary-Varsity. "I want more growth and opportunities to connect with the Filipino community."

The "Calgary Stampede" also featured fireworks, animal contests, rodeo shows, chuckwagon races, rides, and concerts, across the city.