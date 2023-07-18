Trump likely to face 3rd indictment, this time over 2020 election

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas, USA, May 14, 2022. Adam Davis, EPA-EFE/File

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has received a letter telling him that he is a target in the federal investigation into efforts to undo his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, a sign that he could soon be indicted in the case.

Trump, the clear front-runner in the early race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election, said in a social media post that he received the letter from special council Jack Smith on Sunday.

The 77-year-old former president said on Truth Social that he has been given "a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment."

Calling the special council "deranged" and the new development a "witch hunt," Trump, as he frequently does in social media broadsides, accused President Joe Biden of trying to undermine his 2024 campaign to return to the White House.

The so-called target letter, according to Trump, suggests that the prosecutors have been investigating his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

But the letter has not been disclosed and it remains unclear which part of Trump's efforts to overturn the election outcome are under scrutiny in the probe.

A violent crowd of his supporters attacked the Capitol on that day in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Biden's election victory.

In mid-June, Trump pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges accusing him of mishandling classified national security documents after he left the White House. In a courthouse in Miami, he became the first former U.S. president in history to face a judge on federal charges.

Trump also faces New York state criminal charges. Earlier this year, he separately pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to the payment of hush money to a porn star and others in a bid to insulate his 2016 presidential election campaign from scandal.

==Kyodo

