N. Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan

SEOUL/TOKYO - North Korea test-launched two short-range ballistic missiles, firing them toward the Sea of Japan early Wednesday, the South Korean military said.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters the two projectiles apparently fell outside the country's exclusive economic zone, which extends some 370 kilometers from its coastline.

Each missile flew for up to 600 km with a peak altitude of some 50 km, Hamada said, adding that they may have traveled on an irregular trajectory.

The South Korean military said North Korea launched the missiles from near the Sunan area of Pyongyang between approximately 3:30 a.m. and 3:46 a.m.

The Japanese government has received no reports of damage to aircraft or ships after the launches and lodged a protest to North Korea through a diplomatic channel, Hamada said.

Pyongyang's latest move came after South Korea and the United States held the first meeting of their so-called Nuclear Consultative Group framework in Seoul on Tuesday and agreed to conduct joint military exercises and war simulations to deter North Korea from using nuclear weapons.

A U.S. nuclear-powered submarine that can mount ballistic missiles paid a rare visit to a South Korean port the same day.

Pyongyang test-launched a solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile last week that marked a record flight time for a projectile launched by the country.

