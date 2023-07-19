Fil-Ams try to stay cool as U.S. faces record heatwave

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Nearly a quarter of the U.S. population has fallen under extreme heat advisories, partly due to a heat dome that has settled over western states.

Death Valley, which runs along part of Central California's border with Nevada and is considered the hottest place on Earth, had a temperature of 128 degrees fahrenheit on Sunday, July 16 according to the National Weather Service.

In Las Vegas, temperatures reached 115 degrees fahrenheit earlier that day, approaching the Sin City's all-time high of 117 degrees.

Filipinos residents are doing what they can to stay cool.

Mary Ann Hernandez said she makes sure she and her two boys get air conditioning at home. Some FilAms, meanwhile, are consuming more water than ever.

The National Weather Service has warned that heat is the leading weather-related killer in the U.S.

Experts urged affected residents to avoid going out unless necessary.

Pet owners were also told to keep their pets indoors, and to walk them early in the morning or later in the evening, when the heatwave has passed.

Oscar Pagan, who has lived in Las Vegas for 13 years, said that while he's used to the heatwave, he could feel it getting worse. "It's getting hotter and hotter every year," he said.

One FilAm doctor also offered tips for residents.

"[Maintain] a healthy diet, make sure that we are not dehydrated, and make sure we are eating enough veggies, fruits to make sure that our body is healthy enough to withstand the heat," said Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz.