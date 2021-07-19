US female gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Olympics

A female gymnast from the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus during her pre-Tokyo Olympic training camp, the city hosting the athlete said Monday.

The name of the athlete, who is in her teens, has been withheld by the city of Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, where she was training ahead of the opening of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

While several athletes from overseas have tested positive for the virus since arriving in Japan, it is the first known COVID case among Olympians from the United States.

Another gymnast is isolating at a hotel room after health authorities deemed that the athlete had been in close contact with her, the city said.

The gymnast in her teens was suspected of being infected with the virus on Sunday and another test at a hospital early Monday confirmed the result, according to the city.

The team of 10 athletes have been screened for the virus daily since arriving in Japan on Thursday, and only went out for training using a designated bus, the city said.