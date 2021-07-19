Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota withdraws Olympics-related TV commercials: Yomiuri

Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 19, 2021 Workers watch Naomi Osaka of Japan during training. Hannah Mckay, Reuters

TOKYO - Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota will not air Olympics-related TV commercials, the daily Yomiuri reported a senior company executive as saying on Monday.

"The Olympics is becoming an event that has not gained the public's understanding," the report quoted the executive as saying.

Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda is expected to skip attending the opening ceremony, according to the report.

The Games will open on Friday amid a rise in coronavirus infections in the host city Tokyo.

More details to follow.