Filipinos in Thailand warned amid surge in country's COVID-19 cases

An employee wearing a protective mask delivers oxygen cylinders from a store to a field hospital, to help coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients, as demand for oxygen continues to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Bangkok, Thailand, July 17, 2021. Chalinee Thirasupa, Reuters/File

MANILA - The Philippine embassy in Bangkok urged Filipinos in Thailand to take caution and follow public health protocols and restrictions, amid a surge in the country's COVID-19 cases.

According to the embassy, Thailand logged nearly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

"The Philippine Embassy is concerned of this latest trend and gives great importance to making COVID-19 vaccinations accessible to protect all Filipinos living and working in Thailand," it said.

Filipino envoys are talking to Thai officials regarding the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for Filipinos in the Southeast Asian country.

"The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Thailand remains limited. The Thai Government oversees the rollout of available vaccines in accordance with the established vaccine prioritization criteria of Thailand," the embassy said.

An online COVID-19 vaccine registration portal has been launched by the embassy to help the Thailand provide jabs for the Filipino community in the country, it said.

Thailand's COVID-19 task force earlier Monday called on the public to follow stricter containment measures, warning that without cooperation, record daily infection rates could reach 30,000 under a worst-case scenario.

The country has logged a total of 3,422 fatalities and 415,170 cases.

