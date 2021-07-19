DFA says no Filipinos on ship that sank off Liberian coast

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said there were no Filipinos listed or reported to be on the Liberian-registered Niko Ivanka cargo ship that sank off the coast of Liberia.

“We have received preliminary info that there were no Filipinos listed or reported on the ship,” Assistant Secretary Eduardo Meñez of the DFA Office of Strategic Communication and Research said in a message to reporters.

At least seven people are missing after a cargo ship that had been barred from sailing sank off the coast of Liberia, the country's Maritime Commissioner said on Sunday.

The Liberian-registered Niko Ivanka left the capital Monrovia on Saturday morning for a port in the country's south, despite being under a Liberia Maritime Authority detention order for failing to meet basic safety requirements.

The precise number of missing passengers remains unknown, Deputy Information Minister Jarlaywah Tonpoe told Reuters.

The ship's manifest showed 18 people on board at the time of departure but authorities suspect that more could have been on board, given that the vessel was not licensed to carry passengers in the first place, Tonpoe said.

Among those listed on the manifest was a Swedish captain, a Chinese crew member, and nine members of West Africa's regional school examinations body. - with a report from Reuters