DFA reports 147 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 21,090 as 147 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 76 new recoveries and 16 new fatalities

Today's tally of new cases and new fatalities is the highest this month so far.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,399 as 12,430 of those infected have recovered, while 1,261 have died.

There are currently 97 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,784 in the Asia Pacific, 945 in Europe, 4,567 in the Middle East and Africa, and 103 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,513,396 people. The tally includes 26,786 deaths, 1,439,049 recoveries, and 47,561 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 190 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 4 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

