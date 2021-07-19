COVID-19 death toll nears 4.1 million worldwide

A healthcare worker in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) treats a patient inside a temporary tent erected outside the emergency ward for accommodating the lack of beds at a government-run hospital amid the surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 15, 2021. Willy Kurniawan, Reuters/File Photo

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,093,263 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT (6 p.m. Philippine time) on Monday.

At least 190,333,380 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organizations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 6,820 new deaths and 428,616 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Indonesia with 1,338 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 948 and Russia with 719.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 609,021 deaths from 34,080,007 cases. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 542,214 deaths from 19,376,574 cases, India with 414,108 deaths from 31,144,229 cases, Mexico with 236,331 deaths from 2,659,137 cases, and Peru with 195,146 deaths from 2,093,754 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 592 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Hungary with 311, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 295, Czech Republic with 283, and Republic of North Macedonia with 263.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,331,019 deaths from 39,510,645 cases, Europe 1,187,771 deaths from 56,445,229 infections, and the United States and Canada 635,520 deaths from 35,503,203 cases.

Asia has reported 624,635 deaths from 42,662,427 cases, Africa 157,888 deaths from 6,234,921 cases, Middle East 155,214 deaths from 9,907,847 cases, and Oceania 1,216 deaths from 69,116 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

