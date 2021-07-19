68 crew on S. Korean destroyer test positive for coronavirus: report

The South Korean navy destroyer ROKS Munmu the Great (DDH-976) docks at the port of Manila on September 2, 2019. The ship, named after the 30th King of the Silla Dynasty who unified the Korean peninsula in 676 AD, is in port as part of a three-day goodwill visit to the Philippines. AFP

SEOUL - Sixty-eight of 300 crew members aboard a South Korean destroyer off Somalia in East Africa have tested positive for the coronavirus, Yonhap News Agency reported Sunday, citing an official of the nation's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The number of cases aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great could increase as the test results of about 200 crew members were not yet available, the report said, adding none of the personnel had been vaccinated as they left South Korea before the country started its inoculation campaign.

Some of the crew members were receiving treatment in local hospitals, while others with mild or no symptoms had been placed in isolation on the vessel, according to the official cited in the report.

The destroyer was on an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia and around the Strait of Hormuz, according to the report. South Korea has sent two multirole aerial tankers to the waters off Africa to bring back all the crew.

==Kyodo