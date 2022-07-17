Macau extends coronavirus lockdown to next Friday

Macau has extended its citywide lockdown until July 22 in a bid to contain a recent coronavirus surge, with the government also providing an additional 10 billion patacas (HK$9.7 billion) in handouts to struggling businesses.

Authorities in the casino hub announced on Saturday that non-essential businesses would need to remain closed until next Friday. The lockdown was previously set to expire on Sunday.

Residents have been told to stay home unless they need to buy emergency supplies, with anyone venturing outside required to wear approved facial coverings, such as KN95 or N95 masks.

According to officials, Macau made progress in containing the spread of the virus with its lockdown this week, but needed to extend it under the national "dynamic-zero" Covid-19 strategy that aimed to cut off transmission links once identified.

The city on Saturday announced 31 local cases, taking its overall total to 2,030.

Lawmakers and residents alike expressed frustration over the extension of the lockdown.

"I feel very frustrated ... from when the outbreak started on June 18, it has been almost one month. Everybody has been finding it hard to keep going," said legislator Ron Lam U-tou.

Lam criticised the government for its handling of both the pandemic and the lockdown, saying infection control for people in one isolation hotel was carried out poorly and children with special needs were not being given special consideration in screening arrangements.

"Any of these pandemic measures will need the support of most people in order to be effective, but I think the government has done poorly in this regard," he said. "I also think that the complaints from residents are increasing and they are very dissatisfied."

William Koi, the managing director of retail store and cafe C'est si Bon, expressed a similar feeling of helplessness over the extension of restrictions.

"There is nothing we can do. The government's explanation is that we must have zero cases before we can open the border (with mainland China) or cross the border without any quarantine," the 51-year-old said. "So we only hope that we can withstand this for as long as possible."

His business shut on Wednesday after an infected person visited last week, and Koi added he would remain closed to further reduce his overhead.

"In the same period last year, the income for C'est si Bon was almost 300,000 a month. This month we only have 30,000," he said.

Authorities have pledged to support hard-hit businesses and their employees with another cash injection of 10 billion patacas in economic aid, after a previous round was approved on Friday.

Resident Candy Leong, a 29-year-old sales associate, said she expected the lockdown to be extended. Shopping at supermarkets, which were permitted by the government as essential trips, were a mini luxury holiday, she added.

"Other than taking nucleic acid tests every other day, my time at the supermarket is the only time I am allowed to leave my house. I treasure my time of grocery shopping as a break from the prolonged lockdown," Leong said.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

RELATED VIDEO