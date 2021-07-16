Total lockdown: How COVID boom in Malaysia affects OFWs

How bad is the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia right now?

For one overseas Filipino worker, the situation is bad enough that she cannot go outdoors.

"Experience ko po dito ngayon napakahirap. Hindi ka talaga pwedeng makalabas. Pag nakalabas ka, daming pulis, daming checkpoint. Lalabas ka lang para bumili ng food," OFW Wena Alfaro said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Alfaro, who takes care of her employers' children, described the COVID situation in Malaysia as quite serious after the country reported 13,215 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a record for a third straight day. Hospitals have also been inundated with COVID cases, she said.

Malaysia has so far reported 880,782 total COVID infections.

The Filipina said she has instructions to stay at home while her bosses take care of her needs. She noted only she and her boss have been vaccinated.

"Sila lahat bumibili ng kailangan ko. Sila kasi 'yung taga rito. Harangin man sila nang pulis, tanungin sila," she said.

She is also thankful that she still has work considering that many Filipinos in Malaysia have lost their jobs during the pandemic. She noted that some OFWs have formed a group to help these jobless Filipinos.

The Philippines' Department of Health is studying the possible inclusion of Malaysia in a travel ban aimed at keeping out the highly transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant spreading in Southeast Asia. David Dizon, ABS-CBN News