Death toll in German floods rises to at least 81

A general view of flood-affected area following heavy rainfalls in Schuld, Germany, on July 15, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. Staff, Reuters

BERLIN - Authorities in Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate said Friday that 50 people have died in devastating floods in the western state, bringing the national death toll to at least 81, with dozens more missing.

"The number of dead has gone up to 50 from 28 in the badly hit region, a spokesman for the interior ministry of Rhineland-Palatinate, Timo Haungs, told AFP.

Dozens remain missing in western Germany, raising fears the death toll could rise further following the region's worst floods in living memory.

"I fear that we will only see the full extent of the disaster in the coming days," Chancellor Angela Merkel said late Thursday during a visit to Washington.

