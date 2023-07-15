Watch more News on iWantTFC

"PinoyCanada Calgary" started as an online support group at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Three years later, hundreds of its members met in person for the first time at Pearce Estate Park, where they held a "boodle" fight dubbed as "Boodle in the Rockies."

"[It] feels as if you've known each other already for a long time, when in fact, it's the first time in person," said Maria de Luna, one of the event's organizers.

The Philippine Consul General attended the boodle feast and commended its organizers for mounting the gathering for Filipinos in the city.

"It was a support group for those who were sad and didn't know what to do," said Consul General Zaldy Patron. "For them to come together and meet each other in this event is something."

The event aimed to bring Filipinos together and foster the "Bayanihan" spirit through volunteerism.

"Everybody is included," said Richel Villanueva. "We are all equal, eating at one table together."

Participants, including international students, enjoyed the feast which had the famous lechon (roasted suckling pig), seafood, as well as fruits.

The group decided to hold the first boodle event in Calgary after the successful boodle fight of its Toronto chapter in May.

Over 600 participants joined the Boodle in the Rockies. The PinoyCanada group said it was the longest boodle fight organized by a non-profit organization.

Two more boodle fight events will be held by PinoyCanada — one in Richmond, B.C. in August, and the final leg in Winnipeg, Manitoba in September.