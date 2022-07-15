Sri Lanka's president resigns, parliament speaker says

A person watches a video on a mobile phone of Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa addressing the nation on television, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11 May 2022 (reissued 09 July 2022). Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa on 09 July 2022 agreed to resign on 13 July, the parliament's speaker said in a statement after a party leaders' meeting. EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE



COLOMBO - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down after fleeing to Singapore in the face of mass protests, the country's parliament speaker said Friday.

The speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, said he accepted the resignation of Rajapaksa, amid the country's worst economic crisis since independence. Local media reported Thursday that Rajapaksa had tendered his resignation letter to the speaker through the Sri Lankan Embassy in Singapore.

The embattled leader arrived in Singapore on Thursday, a day after he left Sri Lanka for the Maldives aboard a military plane following protests at his official residence in Colombo. The protesters retreated Friday.

Rajapaksa's resignation makes way for a new president to be elected. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasing, an ally of Rajapaksa, is currently serving as acting president of the island nation of 22 million people.

==Kyodo

