Japan to give 4th COVID vaccine shots to medical, care personnel

Nurses attend a briefing at a coronavirus mass vaccination center in Tokyo, Japan, on November 17, 2021. Carl Court/EPA-EFE/Pool

The Japanese government decided Friday to expand the scope of people who can receive fourth COVID-19 vaccine shots to all medical personnel and workers at elderly care facilities as Japan faces a seventh wave of novel coronavirus infections.

The decision means 8 million more people will be eligible for the shots in addition to people aged 60 and over as well as those aged between 18 and 59 with illnesses, who are considered at higher risks of developing severe symptoms.

With the highly transmissible BA.5 Omicron subvariant propelling a rapid increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a government meeting on the coronavirus response that he intends to facilitate the vaccination of younger generations as well.

The latest expansion of inoculation, aimed at protecting high-risk groups and securing enough personnel for treatment and care, is expected to start as early as next week.

The government will ask prefectures to set up more than 100 free COVID-19 testing spots at major train stations, airports and other locations to allow people to be tested before traveling during the summer vacation season.

It will also urge people and businesses to secure sufficient ventilation while air conditioners are used amid the summer heat.

At a press conference on Thursday, Kishida stressed the need for "maximum caution" while keeping the economy going at the same time, adding that the government will use its strengthened COVID-19 response capability to stem the spread of the infections.

Japan's cumulative COVID-19 infections topped 10 million cases Thursday, with the country logging over 90,000 new cases for the second straight day, but the government has indicated there are no plans to impose restrictions at this point.

In Tokyo, where 16,662 new cases were confirmed Thursday, the metropolitan government raised the capital's COVID-19 alert to the highest of four levels.