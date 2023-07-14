Mistrust and uncertainties holding Indo-Pacific back: Indonesia

A general view of the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, 14 July 2023. Indonesia is hosting the 56th ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting and related meetings on 08 to 14 July. EPA-EFE/BAY ISMOYO/POOL POOL PHOTO

JAKARTA - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told a regional meeting Friday that the Indo-Pacific is wasting an opportunity to unlock its potential due to ongoing "mistrust and uncertainties," in a veiled criticism of the impact of the intensifying U.S.-China rivalry on the region.

Retno told the foreign ministerial session of the East Asia Summit in Jakarta, part of which was open to the media, "Some say the Indo-Pacific is experiencing symptoms of a Cold War in hot places," implying the hostility could snowball into conflict.

She said attending nations can choose to use their differences "as a dividing force or to turn them into a strength that enriches our collective efforts."

The meeting of 18 Indo-Pacific countries was held amid the continuing rift over China's assertive activities in the East and South China seas, with Japan and the United States thought to have taken up the issue.

The members of the East Asia Summit, which includes China and Russia, discussed Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear and missile development, according to diplomatic sources, with Japan and China raising Tokyo's plan to release treated radioactive water into the sea from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

In response to an explanation by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi that the water discharge is in line with global safety standards, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said, "If the water is good and safe, why don't you use it by yourself, drinking it or using it for agriculture?" according to the sources.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov were among those in attendance at the talks held on the final day of a series of Association of Southeast Asian Nations-related foreign ministerial meetings from Tuesday.

The sources said that several countries at the meeting stated they blamed Russia for its prolonged invasion of Ukraine, but Lavrov responded by arguing that the West and other countries provoked the war.

Lavrov told the meeting that those critical of Russia continue to provide Ukraine with weapons and cluster bombs, which he said had prolonged the war, according to the sources.

In response, Blinken said these countries were simply responding to Russia's aggressive actions, while Hayashi urged Moscow to withdraw all of its troops from Ukraine, the sources said.

In the South China Sea, some members of the 10-member ASEAN have become increasingly wary of China's expanding military activities, with Beijing having overlapping territorial claims with some.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing also remain high over Taiwan, a self-governing democratic island that Communist-ruled China regards as its own, and to be eventually reunified with the mainland using force if necessary.

Japan and China, meanwhile, have been at odds over the Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Chinese coast guard vessels have repeatedly entered Japanese territorial waters around the uninhabited islets.

As for Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began in February last year, Singapore is the sole ASEAN member to have imposed economic sanctions on Moscow as part of a bloc led by the United States and other Group of Seven industrialized nations.

Meanwhile, China and India have been among the countries that have avoided criticizing Russia by name over the invasion, apparently in consideration of their close ties with Moscow. The EAS comprises ASEAN -- which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- plus Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

(Christine Tjandraningsih and Sepsha Dewi Restiananingsih contributed to this story from Jakarta.)

