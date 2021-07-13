3-year-old Filipina girl abducted, stabbed allegedly by father in Canada

WINNIPEG, Canada—The Filipino community here is in shock over the stabbing death of a 3-year-old girl allegedly by her own father.

Jemimah Bundalian was found stabbed and in critical condition inside a car in the Robertson neighborhood in this city last Wednesday.

The girl was rushed to hospital, but the Filipino-Canadian girl died from her stab wounds.

Winnipeg Police reported that Jemimah was taken from her mother at knifepoint by her estranged father, Frank Nausigimana, 28.

Nausigimana then drove away with her and eventually stabbed her to death. He now faces first-degree murder charges.

The news has shaken the city, especially members of the Filipino community who tried their best to reach out and offer help to the girl's Filipina mother.

Leila Castro, founder of 204 Neighbourhood Watch, said: "The first time I read it and I found out how the child died, I was heartbroken I couldn’t even sleep that night and then the following day I found out it's one of our vulnerable member in the Filipino community so the more, unimaginably so depressed but the same the first thing that came into my mind, was how’s the family now, the mom of the child how is she coping, what needs they have.

"So I tried to find a way to touch base with her. And fortunately I got a response right away from a relative of the mom and from there a lot of things and have happened and was able to set up this vigil."

Acquaintances of the girl's grandmother are also reeling from what happened to Jemimah.

The family has refused to speak or grant any request for interview, but they are asking for prayers and support through the GoFundMe campaign set up for Jemimah and the family.

