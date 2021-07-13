Japan to give more COVID vaccine doses to Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam

Japan will donate 1 million additional doses of a COVID-19 vaccine each to Taiwan, Indonesia and Vietnam later this week, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

The provision of Britain's AstraZeneca Plc vaccine manufactured in Japan under license to Taiwan from Thursday comes on top of a total of some 2.37 million shots already delivered to the self-ruled island in two batches since early June.

The offers of AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Indonesia, where a highly contagious Delta variant is spreading quickly, and Vietnam from Thursday also follow initial donations of some 1 million doses and 2 million shots, respectively.

Japan has so far provided AstraZeneca vaccine doses also to Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Separately, Motegi said Japan is coordinating near-term shipment of a total of about 11 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine to 15 countries including Cambodia, Laos, Fiji, Kiribati and Iran through the U.N.-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program.

Japan has enough AstraZeneca doses for 60 million people and approved their use in May, but does not intend to use them immediately due to rare cases of blood clots reported overseas.

