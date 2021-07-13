Boy, 15, likely to be charged under Hong Kong’s national security law, police source says

A 15-year-old boy who was among five Hongkongers arrested this week in connection with an alleged terrorist plot is likely to be charged under the national security law, the Post has learned.

A police source said the secondary school student would probably appear before West Kowloon Court on Wednesday.

The teenager was among five people arrested on Monday during a series of raids by officers from the force’s National Security Department.

The source said the other four suspects – two students aged 17 and 19, a property manager, 37, and a 28-year-old construction worker – would be granted police bail.

The five detainees were the second group of people arrested within a week over an alleged terrorist plot by a pro-independence group known as “Returning Valiant”.

Last Monday, police rounded up nine people in connection with what officers described as a plan to bomb courts, tunnels and streets in a series of attacks. They included six secondary school pupils and a staff member at Baptist University, who was suspected of funding the plot.



In one of the raids, officers stormed a room of a Tsim Sha Tsui guest house, which had been turned into a makeshift explosives factory.

Police seized from the room traces of explosives, two bottles of liquid chemicals and laboratory equipment needed to make triacetone triperoxide, a highly unstable and powerful explosive known as TATP.



Three of the students arrested last week were charged with conspiracy to commit terrorist activities. The three schoolboys appeared at West Kowloon Court last Wednesday.

Chief Magistrate Victor So Wai-tak threw out the defendants’ bail applications after the prosecution objected to their release. So scheduled the next hearing for September 1.

Since the enactment of the Beijing-imposed legislation on June 30 last year to ban acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, police have arrested more than 130 suspects under the law.

