A world-class competitive para-athlete from Edmonton, Alberta has been hailed as the “Pinoy of the Year” during the Golden Balangay Awards in Canada.

Antonio Flores was named as Alberta’s first advocate for persons with disabilities in 2018.

He has since represented and won awards for Canada in various international competitions in three sports: wheelchair racing, para canoe, and para skiing.

Flores has also volunteered as a mentor and coach of athletes with disabilities.

“It’s very humbling,” he said of the award. “I’m still sort of shocked. It’s an honor to be recognized by Filipinos across the country.”

Flores led the list of notable Filipino achievers honored during the Golden Balangay Awards.

The organizers said they wanted to bring the event to different cities in Canada. It was the first time that Edmonton hosted the ceremonies.

Each year, the Golden Balangay Awards conducts a nationwide search for outstanding youth leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, artists, and other groups.

“This is the beauty of the Golden Balangay Awards,” said the foundation’s president, Ronald dela Gana. “It’s a surprise and the experience that you will be called, you will come to the gala as a nominee.”

The Entrepreneur of the Year award went to Limuel Vilela and Alvin Francia of Spotlight Couronne International based in Calgary, Alberta.

The Lifetime Achievement Awardees, meanwhile, were the late Teresa Olivia of Edmonton, Toronto’s medical health officer Dr. Eileen de Villa, as well as Jun Angeles, publisher of the Alberta Filipino Journal.