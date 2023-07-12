Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino actress Ina Raymundo is excited for her son, Jakob Poturnak, who has been recruited to play baseball for the Edmonton Riverhawks.

The Riverhawks partnered with the Edmonton Philippine International Centre to welcome their newest recruit, who is a Filipino-Canadian.

Raymundo said her son has always loved baseball and has worked really hard to become a good player.

She credited her husband with introducing Jakob to baseball and to training him well to learn more about the sport.

“He planned everything for Jakob,” Raymundo said. “Jakob grew up in the Philippines. He is Canadian but he was born and raised in the Philippines. That’s why his story is very different.”

She added: “It was all practiced every single day for hours and hours. So his game is so rare for him, and this is why he’s so excited to play for the Edmonton Riverhawks.”

Community leader Ida Beltran thanked the Riverhawks for its support to the Filipino community.

Prior to the game, Filipinos in Edmonton also participated in a parade of Philippine costumes and a Zumba where Raymundo joined in.