A two-day Battle of the Bands in Lethbridge, Alberta saw nine bands competing for the top prize.

“Project Six,” a relatively new band, landed in the top five.

Its founder, Alot Rendon, could not believe it when they emerged as the champion, beating eight other contenders including those from Edmonton, Calgary, and host city Lethbridge.

“This is the first competition that we had,” he said. “We’re glad to be the champion.”

Two of the band’s members are siblings who share a love for music — 16-year-old Walter Flores, who plays the guitar, and 11-year-old William, on drums.

“[It’s] a working effort,” said Walter, “working for a similar goal. But when I’m with my brother, we know that we really want to do this.”

The brothers’ parents Ben and Nadine are fully supportive of their sons.

Said Nadine: “I saw the potential of my kids. As long as they’re happy [in] what they’re doing, I’m happy. That’s what matters as a parent.”

After winning the Lethbridge Battle of the Bands, Rendon said more opportunities for gigs and performances came in.

They also received interview requests from various media platforms, and a gig in Surrey, British Columbia, and more.