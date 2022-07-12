Mourners bid farewell to Abe

People react as the vehicle drives by carrying the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the end of the funeral procession in Tokyo, Japan, on July 12, 2022. Christopher Jue, EPA-EFE

The funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead during a stump speech last week, was held Tuesday at a Buddhist temple in the heart of Tokyo.

With a limited number of attendees present, such as lawmakers and bereaved family members, his wife Akie acted as chief mourner during the service at Zojoji Temple, located at the foot of the capital's iconic Tokyo Tower.

Before the funeral was held, members of the public formed long queues outside the temple to offer flowers for the country's longest-serving leader at tables with a photo of a smiling Abe in a white shirt.

Misaki Yoshikawa, who came to pay tribute from Tokyo's Ota Ward, said she remembers an encounter with the former prime minister at a tourist spot in Yamaguchi Prefecture, where the lawmaker's constituency was located.

Abe approached and shook hands with her, smiling, she said.

"Unlike other politicians, (Abe) was a person who did not make us feel there is a barrier to them," said the 30-year-old, adding she was "deeply shocked" by the veteran politician's death just four days prior.

Stands to place flowers were set up at Abe's office in Shimonoseki, his constituency, as well as at Seikei University in Tokyo, his alma mater.

The wake held Monday at the same temple drew about 2,500 people, according to the Liberal Democratic Party faction led by the former party president. Attendees then included U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is on an official trip to Japan, Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin and Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda.

Separately, memorial services are scheduled to be held later in Tokyo and Yamaguchi.

World leaders have been paying tribute to the former Japanese leader. French President Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to the Japanese ambassador's official residence in Paris, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong visited the Japanese envoy's premises in Canberra.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said the Japanese government has received more than 1,700 condolence messages from a total of 259 countries, regions and international institutions.

"I have discovered again the great achievement former Prime Minister Abe left in diplomacy," Hayashi told a news conference.

Abe was shot by a lone gunman on a street in the western city of Nara on Friday while giving a speech for an LDP candidate ahead of Sunday's upper house election.

According to investigative sources, the shooter has told police he held a grudge against a religious group and believed the former prime minister was linked to it.

==Kyodo