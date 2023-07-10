Watch more News on iWantTFC

Members of the Roque family who became victims of physical assault in North Hollywood last year met with prosecutors on July 5 to discuss the anti-Asian hate case.

The closed-door meeting was to discuss the possible outcomes of their high-profile case. The legal process is now on its 14th month of proceedings.

While the family could not share the details of the discussion, its members said they are prepared to continue their fight for justice.

Roque family marks 1 year since attack

"Is this what our fellow migrants experience?" said Nerissa Roque. "Is this justice? Despite this, I'm still not losing hope because this is not over yet. But it's infuriating and frustrating."

More than a year ago, Gabriel and Nerissa Roque were allegedly verbally and physically attacked at a fastfood parking lot after a fender bender.

Their daughter, Patricia, was also allegedly verbally harassed during the incident.

While the defendant Nicholas Weber was seen and heard on video making racially charged remarks prior to the attack, the hate crime enhancements were dropped from his charges during the preliminary hearing in April.

Hate crime enhancements dropped in Roque family’s Asian hate case

Weber continues to face a pair of battery counts.

"It's been a hard journey for the Roque family," said Sandy Roxas, a victims' rights attorney. "But we are here, committed as a community, to show everyone that we will not back down."

Roxas added: "We will continue to see this case until the end. We hope the end will be forthcoming."

A date setting hearing is scheduled later this month at the Van Nuys courtroom. If a jury trial takes place, it could happen as early as August.