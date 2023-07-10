Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipinos and AAPI community leaders along with union leaders of Southern Nevada joined forces to show support and solidarity for Amadeo Quindara.

The 75-year-old allegedly became a victim of physical and verbal assault by his neighbor, Christian Lentz in May.

Fil-Am brutally assaulted in Las Vegas

The elderly Filipino from Las Vegas was joined by his family and AAPI community members during the initial court hearing for the case.

"We move forward in continuing to fight and in making our voices heard," said Gloria Caoile, a community leader. "Justice is for everyone, not just for a few."

The security footage from Quindara's residence captured Lentz threatening Quindara multiple times before walking away.

Lentz was also heard hurling racial slurs at him.

The Clark County District Attorney recently expanded the charges against Letz to residential burglary and elder abuse perpetrated as hate crimes.

Charges filed vs. attacker of Fil-Am in Las Vegas

"We want him charged with more," said Crystal Salvador, a supporter of the Quindara family. "He should have jail time."

AAPI leaders said elected officials and law enforcement agencies need to take a proactive measure to prevent future acts of violence.

"We want our political officials to pay attention to this," said union leader Grace Mactal. "We gotta be able to put some programs and education on how to get this cross racial line to be together, to be united."

Lentz was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation and is due back in court on July 23.

Incidents of hate crimes in Asian-Americans are rapidly increasing, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Figures from the FBI showed Asian hate crimes were up by a staggering 167% during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.