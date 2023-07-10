Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Canada Revenue Agency has started the distribution of the promised grocery rebate to help millions in the country cope with the high cost of living.

The support was added to Canadians' GST credit that was either directly deposited or mailed out as cheques starting July 5.

For low to modest income individuals or families, this means an additional $234 for single Canadians without kids, up to $467 for a family of four, and up to $225 for seniors.

"It's just a small part of what we're doing to make life more affordable," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada's finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, said the country's inflation rate at 3.4% in May remains low compared to neighboring countries.

She added that they will work to bring inflation lower to help more Canadians. But Freeland admitted that a one-time rebate is not enough.

"For those who need help the most, the grocery rebate will provide some important breathing space at a time when people really need it," she added.

Many Filipino-Canadians, however, were surprised to learn that the distribution of the rebates had already started. Some also said they are not sure whether they have already received theirs.

Arturo Ponce, a community healthcare worker, said he is excited that he may get the grocery rebate.

Aside from soaring prices of goods, he said mortgage in Vancouver has also become unaffordable, pushing his family to move out of the city.

"Inflation is high especially in Vancouver right now," Ponce added, "so it's a big help to residents here."

Meanwhile, Freeland said the government will also provide some form of mortgage relief and protect Canadians from unfair practices of some financial institutions.