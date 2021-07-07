Home  >  Overseas

'Zero chance' of finding survivors in collapsed Florida building, says official

Brad Brooks, Reuters

Posted at Jul 08 2021 06:43 AM

Search-and-rescue efforts continue after the managed demolition of the remaining part of Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, Florida, U.S. July 6, 2021. Marco Bello, Reuters

SURFSIDE - Two weeks after a Miami-area condominium tower collapse, there is now "zero chance" that survivors could still be found in the rubble, a fire official told family members on Wednesday.

A total of 46 bodies have been recovered from the ruins of the Champlain Towers South building so far, with 94 people still missing.

Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told family members during a private briefing that the search and rescue operation was now considered a recovery mission with "zero chance" of finding survivors.

"The team continues to make progress in the areas of the pile that was inaccessible prior to the demolition," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told an earlier news conference. 

