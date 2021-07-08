Death toll from Japan mudslide rises to 9

The death toll from a large mudslide that occurred in central Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture last weekend rose to nine from seven, a local government said Thursday.

Twenty-two people remain unaccounted for following the mudslide on Saturday in Atami, a hot spring resort town southwest of Tokyo on the Pacific coast, the city government said.

In the areas hit by the mudslide, police and Self-Defense Forces personnel continued the search on Thursday for those missing but had to temporarily halt the operation due to heavy rain in the afternoon.