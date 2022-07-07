British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street prior to attending a Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, July 6, 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing questions about the future of his premiership following the resignation of two senior government ministers, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Health Secretary. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE

LONDON —Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative party leader on Thursday, the BBC reported, paving the way for a successor to replace him as British prime minister, after dozens of his ministers quit the government.

"Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today -- he will continue as prime minister until the autumn," BBC political editor Chris Mason reported, adding a Tory leadership race will take place this summer and the victor replace Johnson by October.

