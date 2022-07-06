Teen faces murder raps for killing teachers in Sweden

Flowers and tributes outside the Malmo Latin School a day after two women were killed, in Malmo, Sweden, on March 22, 2022. Johan Nilsson, EPA-EFE/file

Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday they have charged an 18-year-old student with two counts of murder after the March killing of two teachers at his school.

"On March 21, an 18-year-old man attacked two female teachers at the Malmo Latin School with a knife and axe," the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement, adding that the two women had died from their injuries.

"Now the man, who himself was a student at the school, is charged with two counts of murder," it continued.

The man was arrested shortly after the attack which took place at the creative arts high school, which has more than 1,000 students in Sweden's third-biggest city Malmo in southern Sweden.

Anders Elison, the accused's lawyer, told AFP that his client has admitted to the killings since his arrest and continues to do so.

According to Elison, the young man had suffered from mental health issues and on the day he had entered the school thinking that he would not come out alive.

"He wanted to put himself in a situation where there was no turning back for him to continue his own life," Elison said.

The trial will commence at the Malmo district court on July 20, according to Elison.