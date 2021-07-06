Fil-Ams in Florida say cruise lines should require proof of vaccination despite new state law

A cruise ship is docked amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Long Beach, California, on April 7, 2021. Lucy Nicholson, Reuters/file

Some cruise ships won't require their passengers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as they return to full operation in Florida's port this month.

This, after Governor Ron de Santis signed new legislation barring businesses from requiring customers to show proof of inoculations in Florida, considered the heart and soul of the cruise world.

At least 10 major cruise lines operate out of the Sunshine State and critics say the new law, which has already taken effect, could threaten an industry still trying to bounce back from the impact of the pandemic.

Royal Caribbean now requires proof of vaccination at certain ports except in Florida and is requiring passengers to show proof of travel insurance.

Celebrity Cruises has also dropped its requirement that passengers must show proof they were vaccinated.

But two of the biggest cruise lines, Carnival and Norwegian have decided to impose proof of vaccination requirements despite the law.

Violating it could mean a maximum of $5,000 per violation.

Some Filipino-American Floridians feel cruise lines should do what they have to do to keep their passengers safe.

“If, especially if they’re a carrier and asymptomatic, they do not know that they are already infecting or they can be infecting everyone in the cabin, especially the ship is a closed unit, for our safety, I would rather have everyone show their vaccination,” said Arlene Benge.

The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions is causing some to forego traveling.

“It is hard to travel nowadays, kasi hindi naman lahat (because not everyone is) vaccinated. It is hard for me to go for a cruise kahit gustong gusto ko (even though I really want to). Even though I want to go, I still feel scared - a little bit,” said Jewel Elacion.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC said ships can sail again if 95 percent on people on board—passengers and crew are vaccinated—and they have strict safety measures in place.

“I think, sa akin, mas safe mas maraming protocol yung mga cruises. Marami silang ginagawang pag-disinfect. Nililinis talaga nila yung barko.,” said Edwin Elacion.

(I think for me, it’s much safer if cruises have a lot of protocols in place, if they do a lot of disinfecting and if they thoroughly clean the ship.)

Cruise lines provided nearly 160,000 jobs in Florida.

