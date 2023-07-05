Watch more News on iWantTFC

Model, producer-director, and trans rights activist Geena Rocero is a source of pride for many communities in New York City.

When the trans Filipina released her memoir "Horse Barbie '' in time for Pride Month, Filipino-Americans and members of New York City's LGBTQIA+ community turned up to celebrate her life story.

"Horse Barbie" details Rocero's journey, from growing up as a trans pageant beauty queen in the Philippines, to chasing her American dream on the fashion runways of New York City.

"It's a human story," said Rocero, "of finding your truth, challenging these notions of assimilation, while at the same time, not losing yourself."

But when Rocero moved to NYC in 2005, she shared how she had to keep her trans identity secret as being outed as a trans model back then could have cost her her modeling career.

Rocero also explained how she got the nickname "Horse Barbie." She said it was a reclamation of a pejorative or derogatory nickname based on her skin color and physical attributes.

But instead of running away from the hurtful nickname, Rocero embraced it.

"Horse Barbie is power, beauty, art, magic," she added. "It's almost, as I mentioned before, a spirit where it humbles me."

Rocero said she dedicates her book to her parents, especially to her dad whom she will never get to share her success today.

Her book tour continues, which has taken her to the White House.

There, she met with known LGBTQIA+ members such as White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Rocero has also met the White House's executive chef, the Filipino-American Cristeta Comerford.