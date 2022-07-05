China asks US to scrap tariffs, sanctions

China has asked the United States to remove additional tariffs and sanctions imposed on Beijing, state-run media reported Tuesday, amid growing expectations that the leaders of the world's two major powers may hold talks in the near future.

Vice Premier Liu He, China's chief trade negotiator with the United States, and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen exchanged views on economic and trade issues during a video call on Tuesday, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

"The Chinese side expressed its concern about issues including the lifting of additional tariffs on China and sanctions by the US side, and fair treatment of Chinese enterprises," according to the news agency.

Liu and Yellen agreed to maintain communication, Xinhua reported. The White House said late last month that US President Joe Biden is likely to have an opportunity to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the next few weeks.

The United States has imposed tariffs and sanctions on China in recent years, citing several issues such as Beijing's alleged unfair business practices, especially regarding intellectual property violations.