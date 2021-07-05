Home  >  Overseas

Thailand factory blast kills 1, mass evacuation underway

Reuters

Posted at Jul 05 2021 03:37 PM

BANGKOK - Thousands of people on the outskirts of Thailand's capital were being evacuated on Monday and firefighters battled blazes for hours after a factory explosion that killed 1 rescue worker and wounded 29 people, officials said.

Residents in Samut Prakan province who live within a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) radius of the factory, owned by a Taiwanese company, were being moved away as precaution, authorities said.

Local disaster authorities said 70 houses were damaged and fires were still being fought 9 hours after the explosion in the early hours of Monday. The cause of the blast had yet to be determined.

"At first it felt like lightning. After that, I heard something drop loudly, and for a while the house started shaking like there was an earthquake," said Baitong Nisarat, a resident.

The factory, which makes expandable polystyrene foam, is located about 4.8 km (2.98 miles) from Bangkok's main Suvarnabhumi international airport.

The airport said flights and its operations were not impacted by the blast.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  ANC   Thailand factory explosion   Thailand factory blast   Thailand factory fire   Thailand fire   Samut Prakan factory fire   Thailand   Samut Prakan   fire   blaze   fatality   death   casualty   injuries   injured   factory   explosion   blast  