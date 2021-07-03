Torrential rains in Japan unleash landslides, 20 missing - report

This screengrab taken from handout video by a resident and received via Jiji Press on July 3, 2021 shows mud and debris at the scene of a landslide that has left at least 20 people missing in the Izusan area of Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture. Screengrab from video via JIJI PRESS/Agence France-Presse

TOKYO - Emergency response crews from Japan's defense force were dispatched to the central city of Atami after landslides triggered by heavy rains left at least 20 people missing, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called together an emergency task force to respond to the crisis, NHK reported, as it aired Twitter footage showing floods destroying houses and washing away debris.

The rainfall that has deluged the city since Friday has already exceeded the average July levels for both Shizuoka, where Atami is located, and neighboring Kanagawa prefecture, according to NHK.

