Shallow Magnitude-6.0 quake rocks southern Iran: USGS
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Jul 02 2022 09:18 AM

A shallow 6.0 magnitude quake shook southern Iran early Saturday, the US Geological Survey said, revising down its initial measurement.

The quake hit 100 kilometers southwest of the port city of Bandar Abbas, the USGS said.

(More details to follow.)